Rhea Chakraborty inspires fans to 'rise and shine', kickstarts her day on a positive note

Headlines

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

Benzema to Neymar: Full list of superstars joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi league this summer

Himachal Pradesh rains: Cloudburst death toll touches 22, nine killed in Shimla landslides; several missing

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

World's biggest donor gave away Rs 8,29,734 crore, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

Benzema to Neymar: Full list of superstars joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi league this summer

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Weight loss tips: Eat Lotus Root (Kamal Kakdi) to shed extra kilos 

White foods everyone must include in daily diet

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty inspires fans to 'rise and shine', kickstarts her day on a positive note

Rhea Chakraborty posted a selfie on her Instagram story.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Slowly and gradually Rhea Chakraborty is getting active again on her social media pages. When there were shortages of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and COVID-19 medicines, the actor left no stone unturned in amplifying the posts on her Instagram page. On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Rhea penned an emotional note on how much she misses him daily. Now, the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actor took to her Instagram story and kickstarted her day on a positive note.

Rhea posted a selfie where she is all smiles and wearing a simple black dress. She completed her look with silver hoop earrings and donned a messy hairdo. Rhea captioned her photo stating, "Rise and shine".

Meanwhile, on Sushant's death anniversary, Rhea wrote a heartbreaking message which read as "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you every day to come, pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying – “you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions crosses my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..."

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Benzema to Neymar: Full list of superstars joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi league this summer

UP government's new step to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; check details

Dehydration: Here's how to know if you are dehydrated

Meet Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS officer who left lucrative job in London to crack UPSC in second attempt

Chandrayaan-3 completes another maneuver, comes closer to Moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE