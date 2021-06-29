Rhea Chakraborty inspires fans to 'rise and shine', kickstarts her day on a positive note

Rhea Chakraborty posted a selfie on her Instagram story.

Slowly and gradually Rhea Chakraborty is getting active again on her social media pages. When there were shortages of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and COVID-19 medicines, the actor left no stone unturned in amplifying the posts on her Instagram page. On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Rhea penned an emotional note on how much she misses him daily. Now, the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actor took to her Instagram story and kickstarted her day on a positive note.

Rhea posted a selfie where she is all smiles and wearing a simple black dress. She completed her look with silver hoop earrings and donned a messy hairdo. Rhea captioned her photo stating, "Rise and shine".

Meanwhile, on Sushant's death anniversary, Rhea wrote a heartbreaking message which read as "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you every day to come, pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying – “you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions crosses my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..."

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.