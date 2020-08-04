'Rhea Chakraborty has affinity for people in underworld': Jitan Ram Manjhi on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

In another development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi has now praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the Bihar government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case of death of the actor on Tuesday.

Making some bold claims about Rhea Chakraborty, the former CM said that the actress is either aware of or has an affinity for people in the underworld.

The former CM while praising Nitish Kumar said that the CM appreciates public sentiments. In addition to this, he said that the meeting of the Bihar Legislative Assembly also unanimously demanded a CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant claiming that he did not die but was murdered, hence, CBI probe is a must and in view of those sentiments, Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI enquiry for which he deserves congratulations, wishing him all the best. Jitan Ram Manjhi said that this step should have been taken a long time ago.

During the conversation, Jitan Ram Manjhi also targetted leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav saying that during the assembly Tejasvi had raised an issue regarding the murder of a person in Gopalganj, demanding a CBI enquiry into the matter, however, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he did not like it as Sushant's death was being discussed at that point and it wasn't fair to bring in other matters into it.

While speaking to our correspondent, Jitan Ram Manjhi also said that Mumbai Police was obstructing the investigation and that's why Bihar Police went to investigate the matter in "the right direction".

He further added that Maharashtra Police is feeling "guilty" and that is why the matter is not being investigated properly.