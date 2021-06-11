'Remembering SSR': When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a tour of his Mumbai home - Watch

As June 14 approaches, memories of the tragic day when the nation woke up to the news of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, come flashing back. But for what the actor was -- full of life -- whilst he lived, he shall always be remembered for the great artiste that he was and the humble human being who was fascinated with the stars and beyond. None can deny that Sushant's approach to life was larger than life itself and it manifested in the way he had decorated his Mumbai apartment where he was tragically found hanging on June 14, last year.

Ahead of Sushant's first death anniversary, we thought of bringing his fans a glimpse of his personal space that reflected his various interests and his hunger for knowledge.

Titled Asian Paints Where the Heart is Season 2 Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, the video has garnered millions of views ever since it was uploaded nearly three years ago. While the video does give a glimpse of the late actor's personal space, it is also bittersweet to see it now because this was where he breathed his last.

Nonetheless, there's another perspective to it. This is the space where the self-made Sushant spent happy times bonding with his friends and family and spent time looking at the stars, and that is how we should look at it.

In the opening sequence of the small clip, we hear Sushant saying, "I don’t know how to become a star, and if you are one, then how do you even preserve that stardom? So I don’t think about all this. I just watch stars."

That Sushant loved science and astronomy is a known fact, which explains his fascination with the celestial bodies and therefore the telescope at his apartment. And not just any telescope. He owned a Meade LX600 telescope which is considered to be one of the most advanced telescopes in the world. He admittedly used it to watch 'Jupiter and Saturn rings'.

In the video, SSR introduces the viewers to his living room, where one side of the wall is completely adorned with ancient photos. We also get to see Sushant's dream car, a Maserati, which he always wanted to own. "I always wanted to be an astronaut, then I talked myself into becoming a pilot, then an engineer. And then I got confused, so I thought let's be an actor and be everything," he is heard saying in the video.

Explaining why he feels 'at home' in this space, Sushant is heard saying, "This house is made up of old, broken, fixed things, which I can completely relate to because that's how my career has also been built."

Towards the end of the clip, Sushant revealed that if Shah Rukh Khan ever visited his house, he would make him watch his debut movie — Kai Po Che!. "He (SRK) is a big inspiration. So I would ask him to watch my first film, and then the second film, and then the rest of them," Sushant said.

Take a look at the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajout's last theatrical release was 'Chhichhore' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. His film 'Dil Bechara' released posthumously on OTT amid the pandemic.