Bollywood

Remember Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's 'Kal Ho Na Ho' child co-star Athit Naik? Here's what he is up to now

Athit's Instagram bio reveals that he is a father to two pups and is married to Dr Akshada Kadam Naik.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

Remember child artist Athit Naik from Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' who essayed the role of the actress's disabled younger brother, Shiv Kapur?

Well, the adorable munchkin has grown up to be the handsome hunk one would have expected him to be considering the good looks he's been blessed with. And just like Jhanak Shukla aka Jia from the film who quit acting to become an archaeologist, Athit too has quit acting. However, he hasn't totally parted ways from the industry. From in front of the camera, Athit has now gone behind the camera lens to explore a world of new possibilities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

A graduate of Columbia, Athit's Instagram account is proof that the former "Kal Ho Na Ho' star is thoroughly enjoying his life as a director of photography/cinematographer. He keeps sharing photos of his work on social media which include a few commercials, web series, short films, music videos and a TV sitcom. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

His Instagram bio reveals that he is a father to two pups and is married to Dr Akshada Kadam Naik.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

Athit's Instagram timeline also has a few photos from his acting days including his picture with Shah Rukh from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and a behind-the-scenes photo with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athit Naik (@athitnaik)

Earlier, in a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Athit had revealed why he chose to quit acting and became a cinematographer. "I realised that there is enough talent in the field of acting. The world needs more storytellers and people behind the camera. Therefore, I started spending more time with the DOPs. Till now, three of my short films have been to Cannes. I'm a happy man and I don't regret quitting acting,” he had said.

Recalling moments from the sets of 'KHNH', Atiht had told HT, "It's like a curveball. I can't believe its been 14 years already. I remember everything from the shoot. When everyone was shooting the sad Kal Ho Naa Ho song sequence, with the bride leaving, Saif had got a bat and was playing baseball catches with me and Jhanak (the girl who played the role of Athit’s stepsister, Jia). Mrs Bachchan (Jaya Bachchan) used to get brownies for us on the sets and Preity taught us the New York lingo. Shah Rukh was recovering from a back surgery and he was in terrible pain. But, he shot for the film, as if nothing had happened."

