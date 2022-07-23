Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranveer Singh's nude photos invite hilarious memes on social media, check out

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine. His photos invited memes on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Ranveer Singh's nude photos invite hilarious memes on social media, check out
Credit: Nastik Munda/Twitter

If there is one Indian actor who can make it as a contender for breaking the internet most times, It's Ranveer Singh! Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe.

His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him. Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. And, well, what can we say...the Internet loves it! Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

His photos invited memes, take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgR8RXuPz_4/A verified Instagram account that goes by the name 'DietSabya' posted these pictures and wrote "@ranveersingh BREAKS THE INTERNET in a tribute to Burt Reynolds for @papermagazine. 'Currently, in his maximalist Gucci era, he doesn`t see why he shouldn`t be."

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer further spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement. An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken. Regards, Internet." While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.