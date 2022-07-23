Ranveer Singh's nude photos invite hilarious memes on social media, check out

Credit: Nastik Munda/Twitter

If there is one Indian actor who can make it as a contender for breaking the internet most times, It's Ranveer Singh! Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe.

His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him. Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. And, well, what can we say...the Internet loves it! Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

His photos invited memes, take a look:

Difference between Bollywood stars and south stars. We forget our Secrament . Where the south stars accept it . #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/1JfeGs1jPn — Aditya Sing (@singhaditya756) July 22, 2022

Evolution of humans : From monkeys



Evolution of #RanveerSingh : pic.twitter.com/FAOUT2CgqM — The Sarcastic Guy (@Aku_Slays) July 22, 2022

Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial



I just found this picture genuinely funny #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH — Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgR8RXuPz_4/A verified Instagram account that goes by the name 'DietSabya' posted these pictures and wrote "@ranveersingh BREAKS THE INTERNET in a tribute to Burt Reynolds for @papermagazine. 'Currently, in his maximalist Gucci era, he doesn`t see why he shouldn`t be."

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer further spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement. An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken. Regards, Internet." While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot. (With inputs from ANI)