Ranveer Singh's Fendi belt bag can cost you a round trip from Mumbai to New York

Ranveer Singh was seen with Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport while returning from Bengaluru.

Today, the paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making their way out of the Mumbai airport. The couple had gone to Bengaluru to spend time with Padukone family and now they have headed back home. At the airport, Deepika and Ranveer donned stylish look while twinning in unconventional jeans and fanny pack. Talking about Ranveer, he was seen carrying a brown Fendi leather belt bag tied around his body.

But do you know how much it costs? Yes, the luxury belt bag is about $1,490 which is roughly about Rs 1,10,430.90. As per the official website of the luxury brand, the bag is described as "Belt bag with zip fastening. Equipped with an adjustable belt. Made of brown calf leather. Decorated with embossed FF motif. Palladium-finish metalware. Made in Italy."

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, he will be reprising his role as Simmba.

Ranveer's full-fledged role is in Kabir Khan's 83 in which he will be seen as Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup in 1983. The movie also has Deepika Padukone, who is also co-producing the film.

The actor also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner. All three films were slated to release this year but have been postponed due to the pandemic.