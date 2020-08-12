Headlines

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt all set to reunite for romantic film helmed by Karan Johar?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will also reunite for Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 07:44 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were widely appreciated by their fans when they featured in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019 and now seems like the energetic on-screen pair is all set to reunite for Karan Johar's next untitled romantic drama. 

Alia and Ranveer were to reunite for Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht, however, the film stands delayed now amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Reports say that breaking away from his intense storylines, Karan is all set to reacquaint himself with his debut film days. BollywoodLife quoted a report saying that both Alia and Ranveer have heard the script and have given their verbal nod for the same. 

"Karan has been working on the script all through the lockdown and recently narrated it to both Ranveer and Alia. They loved it and have given their verbal nod to the film. It’s a love story with a fun vibe. Karan will step away from his intense zone and go back to something along the lines of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They are planning to go on recce at the year-end," the source was quoted saying. 

Speaking about Takht, the announcement teaser of the movie was released in February. Giving a glimpse of the Mughal Empire, Karan Johar's 'Takht' announcement teaser featured Anil Kapoor stating, "Mughal shehzaado ke liye Takht ka raasta, apno ke taaboot se hokar jaata tha." Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh put out, "Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata, toh shaayad Hindustan kuch aur hota."

Karan Johar had also completed the recce for 'Takht'. He had visited Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Karan was then seen at the Taj Mahal, Agra, the monument built by Shah Jahan for his begum (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. After India, Karan headed to Europe (France and Italy among other places) for recce.

