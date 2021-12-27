'Ranjish Hi Sahi': Created by Mahesh Bhatt, this love triangle will take you back to 70s Bollywood - Watch teaser

The first teaser for Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming web series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' was released today. The emotional love triangle stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul in lead roles. The series will stream on the digital platform 'Voot Select'.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as been in news these days as the actor plays Sunil Gavaskar in '83', Kabir Khan's retelling of the 1983 World Cup victory. He portrays the struggling film director Shankar in the series. Amrita Puri, who has worked in movies like 'Aisha' and 'Kai Po Che!' in the past stars as Shankar's wife Anju. Amala Paul, who makes her Bollywood debut with this show, plays Bollywood actress and Shankar's love interest Aamna. It is a dramatic, love triangle in which Shankar finds true love in Aamna, leaving his marriage with Anju in an emotional turmoil.

Seeing the trailer, it is being speculated that the series is based on Mahesh Bhatt's own extramarital affair with Parveen Babi. Amala Paul also looks strikingly similar to the 1970s actress. The filmmaker had brought out his personal story earlier also in his own 1982 film 'Arth' starring Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi, and Smita Patil in lead roles.

Set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70’s Bollywood with great music, the series is written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. Mahesh Bhatt is the creator behind the series and it is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios.