Ranbir Kapoor yells at Karan Johar at Filmfare Awards, channels his inner 'Animal' in viral video

In the viral video, the filmmaker, Karan Johar, could be heard asking Ranbir Kapoor for help.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor attended the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 held at the Gujarat International Finance Technology (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar. Accompanied by his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, the actor playfully channeled his inner 'Animal' by yelling at Karan Johar during the event.

In the viral video, the filmmaker, Karan Johar, could be heard asking Ranbir Kapoor for help. "Only Ranbir can do it; Ranbir will do it; Ranbir should do it; Ranbir must help us," said KJo. Replying to him, "Sunayi de raha hai, behra nahi hoon main." 

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Animal, during his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

Recently, Ranbir was honored with the Best Actor award at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. During his acceptance speech, he disclosed a valuable life lesson taught to him by entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, whom he fondly calls 'Mukesh Bhai.'

Ranbir revealed that he abides by three simple rules and goals in his life. He mentioned, "My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai, who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart'." 

Continuing his speech, Ranbir Kapoor shared that his second life goal is to be a good son, whether he is playing the roles of a father, husband, or friend. "Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me," Ranbir mentioned.

