Ranbir Kapoor's cute images from Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni go viral

Ranbir Kapoor has been trending on Twitter after his images from Raksha Bandhan celebrations have gone viral. Ranbir is seen having fun with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the images as they ring in Raksha Bandhan together.

Fans are happy to see Ranbir and Riddhima smile after a long time. Ranbir is seen pulling Riddhima's hair in one of the photos, while Riddhima can be seen screaming after that happens. In another picture, the brother-sister duo look into the camera obediently and with a lot of love in their eyes.

The images have now gone viral on the internet. People have been calling the images 'Raksha Bandhan goals'.

Take a look:

Ranbir and Riddhima celebrated their first Raksha Bandhan without their father Rishi Kapoor. The actor died on April 31, 2020 after two-year struggle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Later in the day, Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu were spotted at the Kapoor family lunch. Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain's close friend Tara Sutaria and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted at the family lunch. Karisma and her kids were missing there.