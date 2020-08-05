'Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will be part of my film': Kangana Ranaut on her next directorial venture 'Aparajita Ayodhya'

On the occasion of Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the mega event and how her next directorial venture Aparajita Ayodhya will capture the entire six century-old journey of the Ram Mandir.

Speaking about the film, which would see Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi writer KV Vijayendra Prasad reuniting with Kangana for Aparajita Ayodhya, Kangana said, "This temple has been a struggle of 600 years even when it was invaded by Babur and demolished. After that, 72 battles were fought and even during First Mutiny, the British used the temple (in the 19th century) when it was divided into Hindus and Muslims. Because Hindus and Muslims were fighting for independence and this was an attempt to divide them. In my film, several real Muslim characters have fought in favour of the Ram temple."

She further added, "So it's a story of devotion, faith, and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond a religion and that's what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It's a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will very much be a part of my film. Vijayendra sir has put it together in a beautiful way."

Speaking about the historic event, Kangana said, "The Ram Mandir isn't just a temple, but an emotion. "For me, Ayodhya is very symbolic and this journey of the last 500-600 years that we have had as a civilization is very exciting for me. I want to not waste the limited time we all have and I'd rather do things that cause a shift in the way we live, we think."

Aparajita Ayodhya will be launched under Kangana's banner Manikarnika Films announced earlier this year.