Twitter
Headlines

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Sobhana Asha's fifer helps RCB beat UPW by 2 Runs

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Batters who scored century on IPL debut

10 healthy foods high in antioxidants

10 foods to improve eye health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Rakul Preet Singh shared the moment of 'Chauka Chardhana' on her social media and treated her in-laws with a bowl of suji ka halwa.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new bride in the town actor Rakul Preet Singh showcased her cooking skills and prepared 'Pehli Rasoi' in her sasural. Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul treated fans with a glimpse of delicious sooji ka halwa for everyone at home. 

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, she wrote, "Chauka Chardhana." Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh sharing pehli rasoi moment

Earlier today, both Rakul and Jackky took to their Instagram handle and posted pictures in which they can be seen posing together and with the family. They also thanked ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir, gifts him....

Kiran Rao says 12th Fail's success makes her 'greedy' for Laapataa Ladies: 'Box office will tell you if...' | Exclusive

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'Antim ke baad intezaar tha'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE