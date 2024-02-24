Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Rakul Preet Singh shared the moment of 'Chauka Chardhana' on her social media and treated her in-laws with a bowl of suji ka halwa.

The new bride in the town actor Rakul Preet Singh showcased her cooking skills and prepared 'Pehli Rasoi' in her sasural. Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul treated fans with a glimpse of delicious sooji ka halwa for everyone at home.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, she wrote, "Chauka Chardhana." Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has shared some beautiful pictures from their special day.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh sharing pehli rasoi moment

Earlier today, both Rakul and Jackky took to their Instagram handle and posted pictures in which they can be seen posing together and with the family. They also thanked ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', informed Bhagnani senior. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.