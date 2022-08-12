Akshay Kumar reveals Anupamma star Rupali Ganguly is his rakhi sister, actress says 'jab tak zinda hoon...'

Rupali Ganguly- Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and television star Rupali Ganguly have decades-long relationship. The Anupamma star is Akshay's Rakhi sister, and the two united after a gap of 30 years. It all happened when Akshay graced the weekly show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Kumar arrived to promote his recently released film Raksha Bandhan, and he was accompanied by his on-screen sisters, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, and director Aanand L Rai.

Kumar shared a glimpse from the episode on his Instagram, and it showed the fun banter between Kumar and other television artists. Later, we get to see the moment where Akshay and Ruapli reunite, and the former spilled the beans about their relationship. Akshay revealed, "30 saal pehele continuously 5 saal tak yeh mujhe rakhi baandhti thi." Rupali became emotional, and then she tied a rakhi on Akshay's hand. The actor bend to touch his feet, and the actress stated, "Har saal... jab tak zinda hoon, har saal rakhi bandhungi."

Watch the video

While promoting his film, The National Award winner was speaking at a promotional event of his latest release "Raksha Bandhan", which addresses the issue of dowry. Dowry is like ‘extortion’ and the malpractice continues to plague India even today, said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday.

It is in the ‘layers’, the actor said referring to the deep-rooted social evil."We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, 'sankalp'. It has different names." Some demand that they want to have the wedding on a large scale. I would call it extortion. The father, the brother are not that capable, and yet they try to do as much as they can so that it (the wedding) happens," Kumar told reporters here. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.