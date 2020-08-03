Raksha Bandhan 2020: Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's pic tying rakhi to caretaker is too cute to miss

Raksha Bandhan is a time when brother and his sister celebrate their sibling bond. Soha Ali Khan today shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu tying rakhi to her caretaker, a twist to traditional Rakhi celebrations.

Sharing the picture with her fans, Soha wrote, "When I told Inaaya about the bonds of rakhi and the promise of protection she said I have to tie a rakhi to Shobha didi because she protects and takes care of me every day. #happyrakshabandhan shobha didi."

Besides that, Inaaya also tied a Rakhi to her brother Taimur Ali Khan.Recently, in an interview with a website, Soha Ali Khan had opened up on the bond Inaaya shares with her elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan. Soha said, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster," BollywoodLife reported.

Soha also spoke about their recent family reunion. She said, "Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin. We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion, and luckily, we all stay close by."