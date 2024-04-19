Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Rajkummar Rao reacted to plastic surgery rumours and comparison with Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney.

Rajkummar Rao, often discussed for his work, and performances, found himself at the centre of a debate: has he got plastic surgery done? Finally, the actor reacted to the rumours of going under the knife. Ever since a picture of him at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral, people started speculating he had undergone plastic surgery. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor broke the silence on the rumours and even reacted to be compared with the antagonist in Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney.

In the interaction, Rajkummar said that he found this debate very funny, "I also looked at that particular image. That image looks too clean to be true, I don't have that kind of flawless skin. It felt touched up, I genuinely believe that. I started looking like a K Pop star." Furthermore, the actor admitted that he has lines, "I am not a 21-year-old guy anymore. Having said that, people initially used to comment on my looks." Rajkummar recalled that when he started out as an actor, a lot of people from casting and production would tell him "You won't be able to play the lead parts, you don't have what it takes. There has to be a certain look of a par."

Rajkummar said that eight years back, after Kai Po Che!, he went to a dermatologist for the first time, and before that, he didn't even know these things existed. The actor who will soon be seen in Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, revealed he got fillers in his initial career days, "The dermatologist said 'Your face is imbalanced', and it was true, my chin was slightly low. I used a little bit of filler and I actually felt the difference. Suddenly people started telling me 'you are so confident'. Then films like Stree, Badhaai Do happened. I thought it was fine. It's my life, my face. If something medicinal is available, why not? If something gives me confidence, I would rather do it." Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne will be released in cinemas on May 10.