Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How deepfake videos emerged as potential threat during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration of the festival

Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Know why Reliance chairman is still afraid of this thing

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

6 Bigg Boss contestants who became popular despite losing

6 commonly used spices in south India

6 snakes that are not poisonous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

MAMI hosts special event for new-age filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane mentor budding talents

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Rajkummar Rao reacted to plastic surgery rumours and comparison with Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The recent photo of Rajkummar Rao
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkummar Rao, often discussed for his work, and performances, found himself at the centre of a debate: has he got plastic surgery done? Finally, the actor reacted to the rumours of going under the knife. Ever since a picture of him at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral, people started speculating he had undergone plastic surgery. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor broke the silence on the rumours and even reacted to be compared with the antagonist in Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney. 

In the interaction, Rajkummar said that he found this debate very funny, "I also looked at that particular image. That image looks too clean to be true, I don't have that kind of flawless skin. It felt touched up, I genuinely believe that. I started looking like a K Pop star." Furthermore, the actor admitted that he has lines, "I am not a 21-year-old guy anymore. Having said that, people initially used to comment on my looks." Rajkummar recalled that when he started out as an actor, a lot of people from casting and production would tell him "You won't be able to play the lead parts, you don't have what it takes. There has to be a certain look of a par." 

Rajkummar said that eight years back, after Kai Po Che!, he went to a dermatologist for the first time, and before that, he didn't even know these things existed. The actor who will soon be seen in Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, revealed he got fillers in his initial career days, "The dermatologist said 'Your face is imbalanced', and it was true, my chin was slightly low. I used a little bit of filler and I actually felt the difference. Suddenly people started telling me 'you are so confident'. Then films like Stree, Badhaai Do happened. I thought it was fine. It's my life, my face. If something medicinal is available, why not? If something gives me confidence, I would rather do it." Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne will be released in cinemas on May 10.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Divyanka Tripathi is in pain...': Vivek Dahiya shares serious health update about actress

After Rs 3500000000 funding rounds, Wow! Momo gets Rs 700000000 from…

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

Remarks on Allopathy: SC asks yoga guru Ramdev to include complainants in plea for stay of criminal probe

'Electoral bonds world's biggest...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, calls him 'champion of corruption'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement