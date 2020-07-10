Rajeev Sen on his marital status with Charu Asopa after couple deletes wedding pics from Instagram

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa got married in June 2019 but if reports are to believed things have been rocky in their personal lives. Reports state that the two did not celebrate their first wedding anniversary and are also living separately.

It was also reported yesterday that both Charu and Rajeev also deleted their pictures from social media that they had posted together including their wedding pictures from their Instagram accounts. Now during an interview, Rajeev opened up about the reports of their separation but neither denied nor confirmed the breakup rumours. He said, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say."

In a similar fashion, Charu was also asked about her marital status with Rajeev. She also decided not to react and said, "I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it." In an earlier interview, Rajeev had outrightly denied having any issues in his married life with Charu. He had said, "I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say. Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in."

For the uninformed, Charu and Rajeev got married at a grand wedding in Goa and their wedding pictures went viral immediately given that they looked so perfect together and their lovey-dovey posts on social media gave us fans couple goals.