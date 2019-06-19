Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa wedding: Doting sister Sushmita Sen dance with her kids, gets emotional during ceremonies

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram page and shared eternal moments from her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding with Charu Asopa held in Goa.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot with television actor Charu Asopa in a court marriage on June 7, 2019. The couple announced their wedding on Instagram and the photos were too romantic to miss. Soon after that, the newly married couple headed to Goa to get married as per three traditions - Rajasthani, Bengali and Christian wedding too. They were joined by Sushmita, her kids, her parents and beau Rohman Shawl. Even Charu's family marked their presence.

Amidst the wedding celebrations, Sushmita decided to treat fans by sharing unseen and beautiful moments from the festivities. From Rajeev and Charu's cute moment to Sushmita dancing with her kids, the actor shared it all. While sharing a video, Sushmita wrote on her Instagram, ""“A forever kinda promise” Congratulations @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 #rajakibittu So happy your hearts found each other!!! #ringceremony #brotherswedding #tajexotica #goa #sharing #family #happiness #love #blessings #duggadugga I love you guys!!!! @rohmanshawl #standbyme""

Check out all her posts for Rajeev and Charu below:

After Rajeev and Charu's court marriage, Sushmita penned a heartfelt note for them writing, "Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together... All my love and blessings! Dugga dugga! Di, Renee and Alisah!"

This is definitely a happy moment in Sushmita and her family's lives!