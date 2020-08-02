Rajat Barmecha narrates how he was little 'disheartened' on losing out an award to Ranveer Singh

In July, Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial debut Udaan completed ten years of its release. The film won several accolades for its incredible storyline and performances by each actor starred in it. The film also marked Rajat Barmecha's acting debut in movies and was seen alongside Ronit Roy, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Anand Tiwari. Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a daily, Rajat shared about how he felt bad when he lost the award to Ranveer Singh who also debuted in 2010.

Rajat stated, "In 2013, almost all the awards went to Udaan. It even got the Best Film award. But when it came to announcing the Best Actor, it was Ranveer and not me, and I was a little disheartened at that time. Everyone had praised me a lot for my work in the film. Amitabh Bachchan even wrote a blog about me and Udaan. So I couldn't digest the fact that even after Udaan got the Best Film award, how was I not the best actor? I was present in each and every frame throughout the film."

Barmecha added, "This was when I was just 21 years old. I was quite naive then and these feelings were only a product of my naivety. I never had any hard feelings for Ranveer or never wished anything bad for him. Now after all these years, I have become more mature and now I find these stories really funny. I wouldn't react the same way if such a thing happens today. Also, I am not jealous of Ranveer anymore."