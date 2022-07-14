R Madhavan says Clint Eastwood is 'breaking rules', Amitabh Bachchan has 'managed to stay relevant'

R Madhavan, Clint Eastwood, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Actor R Madhavan has mentioned two seasoned performers he follows "earnestly": Clint Eastwood and Amitabh Bachchan. According to a recent interview Madhavan said, Amitabh has "managed to stay relevant" whereas Clint is "breaking rules." Additionally, he discussed how his most recent movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was 'well-researched' and 'produced with authenticity in mind.'

He also discussed the aspects of acting that give him joy. According to Madhavan, it "works fine" and makes him pleased if his audience "only sees the character" he plays in a movie and not him. He added that he doesn't make movies to win awards.

In an interview with Tribune India, Madhavan spoke about the actors, “Clint Eastwood and Amitabh Bachchan are two persons I follow earnestly. At 91, Eastwood is still making movies that he wants to, breaking rules, winning Oscars. Amitabh sir too has always managed to stay relevant.”

Talking about Rocketry, the actor said, “It’s a film that has been made keeping authenticity in mind. No graphics have been used, no prosthetics have been used, losing or gaining weight was natural, everything was well-researched, which takes time. It took us four years to complete.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is Madhavan's debut film as a director. The life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage in 1994, is the basis for the movie. Nambi's early graduate school years at Princeton University are covered in Rocketry before the book moves on to examine his scientific endeavours and the espionage charges that have been brought against him.

On July 1, the movie was released in theatres. It was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil with simultaneous dubbing in those languages.