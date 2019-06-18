Quirky posters of 'Arjun Patiala' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon out; film to clash with 'Mental Hai Kya'

It has been more than a year since Arjun Patiala was announced! The film which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead roles was initially supposed to release on September 13, 2018. But that did not witness broad daylight back then. Then the makers announced that the comedy film will be hitting the screens on July 19, 2019. In the film, Diljit will be seen as a cop and in the titular role.

Now, the makers have postponed the release date once again and announced it by sharing the three new posters of Arjun Patiala. Each one is a character poster of the leading actors Diljit, Kriti and Varun. The co-producer of the film Dinesh Vijan's home banner Maddock Films' Twitter page shared the poster of Diljit and wrote, "#ArjunPatiala, muscular nahi cute. With you. For you. Always."

Talking about Kriti, the poster was captioned as, "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se."

Finally for, Varun the poster was tweeted stating, "Karne aaye hai yeh hungama, saath mein leke full on DRA-MAA! Presenting you, Onida Singh!"

Arjun Patiala which is directed by Rohit Jugraj will now release on July 26, 2019. The film is all set to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya.

Earlier, talking about Diljit's role in the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "Diljit will be seen in the uniform but very different to his avatar in his first Hindi film outing, Udta Punjab, who is out to bust a drug cartel. This policewallah is a laugh-a-minute character with a swagger that is all Diljit who will have you rolling with his quirky sense of humour which he has trademarked back home."