'Probably one of the easiest co-actors to work with': Ishaan Khatter on working with Tabu in 'A Suitable Boy'

Ishaan Khatter is all set to work with Tabu in A Suitable Boy and during a recent interview he recalled how he felt reassured the first time he met Tabu while working for the TV series directed by Mira Nair for BBC.

Speaking about the same, Ishaan told IANS, "I knew early on that she could be a part of 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira (Nair) ma'm had told me that it would be Tabu playing the role of Saeeda bai, and she would love to have me play Mann."

He further added, "I was looking forward to meeting her. The first time I met her I felt reassured it would be a special experience working with Tabu, because she is not only a fantastic actor and an incredibly gifted performer, but also so easy to have a conversation with."

Ishaan said that his energies with Tabu matched just right and he knew that "by the time we had done a few readings, when we went on set together, there was a certain synergy between us that made it very easy to work with"

Ishaan said, "This was my first time working with her and I would imagine she is like this in general. She is probably one of the easiest co-actors to work with. Working with her was definitely one of my favourite experiences,."

Speaking about his character, Ishaan said, "I found him unpredictable, exciting and, at the same time, fun. Beyond this, my reasons for wanting to do this (role) were to be able to work with Mira (Nair)ji, whose work I have admired, and to be able to work opposite Tabu, one of my favourite actresses of all time."