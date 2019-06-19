Priyanka Chopra shares an appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas; check out their cute selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has headed back to the US after completing her professional commitments in Mumbai. The talented actor who keeps on juggling between India and the US to complete all her work and also to spend quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and her family as well. Now, while in the US, PeeCee is travelling with Nick for his Jonas Brothers' concerts held across the country. The actor also makes a point to share the eternal moments on her social media pages.

Today, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a cute selfie posing with Nick. In the photo, Desi Girl is donning a pretty look wearing a white top and cream blazer with a pair of blue jeans. While Nick looks handsome in a black T-Shirt and white trousers with a black leather jacket. Priyanka posted the selfie with a caption stating, "That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation".

Check out the photo below:

Since the time, people got to know Priyanka is in a relationship with Nick Jonas, they have been trolling her for dating someone younger than her. When Instyle US magazine asked her about it, she stated, "People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Peecee recently wrapped the shoot of her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink which is releasing on October 11, 2019.