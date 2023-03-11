Priyanka Chopra says Citadel marks first time she got same pay as male co-star: 'I've been working for 22 years...'

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned Miss World 2000, said for the first time she got equal pay in 22 years with Citadel which is her new Russo Brothers action drama. It also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

During a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023), the actress said, “I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching. I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity. I’m laughing about this, but it’s kind of nuts.”

She added, “I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease with which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’ And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood? Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t make that decision? Those are not conversations that happened very easily.”

The trailer of the highly anticipated series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci left fans awestruck with its action and breath-taking visuals. Recently, the Desi Girl opened up about the experience of doing action sequences in the series.

The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Eight years ago, as they narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack, their memories were wiped.

They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love. (With inputs from ANI)