Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on his 6th death anniversary; Nick Jonas, father-in-law shower love on her

It's been six years since Priyanka Chopra's dad Ashok Chopra's demise. He lost his battle with cancer on June 10, 2013, in Mumbai. Priyanka has always been close to her dad and for him, she even got inked on her wrist, which reads as 'Daddy li'l girl' in her dad's handwriting. Last year, on his fifth death anniversary, PeeCee shared a video of her fond memories with him and wrote, "My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life. I was very close to my father, he was my superhero, my idol. I wanted to grow up and be him. He was a musician, he used to perform on stage, he was a surgeon, he was an artist, he was the life of a party, gregarious laughter, extremely confident man."

On June 10, 2019, it was Dr Chopra's sixth death anniversary. To remember him, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo, wherein the actor as a kid is sitting on a tree and her dad is all smiles while posing for the camera. PeeCee wrote a heartfelt message stating, "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

Soon after that, Nick Jonas left a 'heart' comment on her post. Moreover, Priyanka's father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr commented, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Even before tying the knot with Nick, Priyanka shared a warm relationship with his family members.