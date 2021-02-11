Priyanka Chopra opens up on hiding boyfriend in closet in memoir Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited memoir, Unfinished, in which the global icon has shared anecdotes from her personal and professional life, is officially out.

The book gives fans a glimpse of the actor's life through a collection of stories and personal observations. From addressing reports of her plastic surgery, botched up nose surgery to recalling how a director suggested she get her 'proportions' fixed, Priyanka has documented untold tales in the memoir told the story of her life in the best way she could, by publishing a book about it.

Now, it has come to light that besides all the many controversial topics and her career milestones that Priyanka has addressed and listed in the memoir, the one other interesting bit is a chapter in which Priyanka reveals how she had to hide her boyfriend in a closet -- only to be caught.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Priyanka Chopra shared a story in her memoir "Unfinished' about Bob, her boyfriend from 10th standard.

According to Vogue India, the actor wrote in Unfinished, "One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching television, innocently holding hands, when suddenly, outside the window on the sidewalk below, I saw my aunt making her way up the stairs. I panicked. It was 2 in the afternoon and not her usual time to return. There was no way Bob could go outside the house and he and I ran to my room and I shoved him into my closet. Kiran masi entered the house and started looking into each room carefully. I was sitting on my bed, with my biology book, pretending I was studying. She came to my doorway and said "Open it" and I asked her, "Open what?" "Open your closet," said my aunt. "I was shaken as I have never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out."

Priyanka also disclosed that her aunt complained to her mother Madhu Chopra after discovering Bob hiding in the closet.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Morning Show to promote her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka revealed that she did a little snooping of her own when she found out that Nick was taking her mom Madhu out alone after knowing for only for a few weeks.

"For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, 'Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting.' He says, 'Don't worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.' That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know," Priyanka said. She added, "So I sent my security to take pictures so that I could study their body language."

Snooping on your boyfriend, well, that's so Priyanka Chopra!

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The White Tiger'. She is currently in London, where she has begun shooting for upcoming film Citadel. She also has the romantic drama 'Text For You' in her kitty.