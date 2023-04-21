Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give major couple goals, share kisses and ice cream as they roam in Rome

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The couple got married as per Hindu and Christian weddings. The couple recently visited India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the first time and even attended the inauguration of the NMACC. Recently, Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram showing a small glimpse from his Rome trip with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Friday, Nick Jonas shared an adorable video with Priyanka Chopra where in he showed a glimpse of them enjoying in Rome. The couple could be seen sharing a sweet moment in Rome as they were seen exploring the city hand in hand. The couple was also seen having ice cream and shelled out major couple goals as they kissed each other in the video. In the video, Nick Jonas was seen wearing a pink shirt and paired it with a white t-shirt and a pair of brown trousers, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was seen slaying in a green printed two-piece and paired it with a black leather jacket.

Fans were mesmerized by their video and some even believed their relationship to be an ‘ideal’ one. One of the fans commented, “This is what dreams are made of.” Another wrote, “My favorite place in the world and my favorite couple.” Another fan commented, “Ideal relationship, very sweet.” Another comment read, “Love you guys, people should learn some couple goals from you two.” Another fn called them ‘cutie pies.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Russo Brother’s American web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The actress will be seen essaying the role of an elite spy in the web series which is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The actress will also be seen in the American movie Love Again helmed by James C. Strouse which is going to release on May 12. The actress will be seen romancing Sam Heughan in the movie.