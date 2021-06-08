Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month 2021, asks fans 'What does love mean to you?'

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches, rallies. Several celebrities took to their social media pages and shared posts celebrating Pride Month 2021. The latest celeb to do so is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actor shared an Instagram reel in which she is seen zooming herself into the camera and saying, "Love is powerful". Priyanka then asks her fans, "What does love mean to you?" She captioned her video stating, "Love is… Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth."

Meanwhile, Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe will resume gradually as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people get vaccinated.

Earlier Katrina Kaif via her beauty brand Kay Beauty celebrated Pride Month 2021. She said, "We stand together. Let's embrace love and the capability it has to bring us all closer to one another. During these unprecedented times of pain and loss, let the power of love strengthen us."

The actor further said, "The celebration of equal love is a year-round agenda for us at Kay Beauty, but this month we hope to deliver to you, even more, colour, happiness and positivity and aim to promote individuality, freedom of expression, and most importantly self-love. Happy Pride Month."

