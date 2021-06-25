Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra’s ex-fiancee, Ishita Kumar ties the knot in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother, Siddharth Chopra's ex fiancee, Ishita Kumar, tied the knot on Thursday (June 24) in London. She took to her official Instagram page to share a few pictures from the wedding.

In the pictures, Ishita looks quite happy and is seen smiling while the rituals are being performed. Draped in red saree with a golden border with sindoor and chooda, she looked stunning. She opted for traditional jewellery to complete her look. She captioned the picture, "all my love," followed by a heart emoji. A lot of people in the comment section congratulated her while some were surprised by this.

For the unversed, Siddharth and Ishita were all set to get married in 2019 but the wedding was called off in the last moment. The wedding was supposed to take place in Mumbai, for which the entire family had flown to the city including cousin Parineeti Chopra. Post calling off their wedding, Ishita flew back to London and posted a picture with the caption, "Back in London, Time to focus on work.” In another post, she had written, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." Ishita also deleted her pictures with Siddharth, their photos from the roka ceremony and her bachelorette party.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is rumoured to be dating actress Neelam Upadhyay. The rumoured couple was first spotted at the Ambani residence attending a function together. That was a month before he wished her on her special day. Sharing pictures with Neelam, he wrote on Instagram, 'Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.'