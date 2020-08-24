Headlines

Priyanka Chopra in, Alia Bhatt out of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' amid 'Sadak 2' backlash?

It is being said that such reports are surfacing on the web to malign Alia Bhatt's image further amid the ongoing backlash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 08:02 PM IST

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020, however, the period-action-drama film that was to be released this year was pushed to next year amid coronavirus pandemic. 

The motion poster teaser had been released in March this year and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who has been the target of the audience recently was also reported to have opted out of the film. Reports also said that Alia was all set to be replaced by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

However, Alia's team has now clarified that the reports are false and that Alia is very much a part of the film. BollywoodLife quoted an entertainment portal that said, "Alia is still very much a part of RRR. She is in fact prepping for the role since she has to learn and understand Telugu. While the COVID outbreak put a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule to start rolling with Alia."

Another trade source said that such reports are surfacing on the web to malign her image further in the on-going backlash. 

"It's a carefully planted report to damage her reputation even further. Rajamouli has signed Alia because of her talent and not because of her lineage. He will stick to his decision and go ahead with Alia as his lead heroine. It's sad to see what's happening out here." Speaking of RRR, the film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran, and others. 

