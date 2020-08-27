Preity Zinta-Shah Rukh Khan recreate ‘desi’ version of Pretty Woman poster; See pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were one of the most-loved pairings when 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' released in 2003. The film had a song which especially grabbed many people's attention. We have seen Shah Rukh Khan dancing on 'Pretty Woman' while looking at Preity Zinta, but do you know that SRK-Preity had also recreated the 'Pretty Woman' poster?

Preity Zinta shared a gem in the form of Throwback Thursday, when she posted a clearly old poster of 'desi' Pretty Woman featuring her and Shah Rukh Khan. The poster was a recreation of the Hollywood film 'Pretty Woman' featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, which released in 1990.

Shah Rukh Khan spread his charm in a classic black suit. He leaned on Preity in the poster, and his dimpled smile is sure to gain all your attention. Preity Zinta, on the other hand, rocked the high black boots with pink crop top and black skirt.

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this ... I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting.”

See it here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta had first shared screen space in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', which released in 1998. Apart from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', they went on to work in 'Veer Zaara' in 2004 and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' in 2006.

Preity had recollected working with Shah Rukh Khan through a tweet. “The only actor who can make me cray at the drop of a hat in an emotion scene is @iamsrk omg! I have cried in so many scenes with him,” she had shared back then.

Zinta, who keeps sharing throwback posts, is enjoying her quarantine with husband Gene Gooenough in US. She also shares videos of her working out, spending time with pet Bruno and gardening.

On the work front, Preity Zinta had made a cameo appearance in 'Dabangg 3'. She was last seen in a full-fledged role in Sunny Deol's 2018 film 'Bhaiyaji Superhitt'.