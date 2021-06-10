Headlines

Prateik Babbar calls 13 years in Bollywood 'rollercoaster ride', regrets losing few years of his life

"It's been one hell of a rollercoaster ride. There have been lots of ups and downs but so far so good." Prateik said in an interview.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 02:27 PM IST

Actor Prateik Babbar has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade. He calls it an eventful journey with lots of ups and downs.

Prateik made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the coming of age romantic film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'. He was then seen in movies such as 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Aarakshan', 'Ekk Deewana Tha', 'Baaghi 2', 'Mulk', 'Chhichhore' and 'Mumbai Saga'.

Talking about his 13-year-journey in Bollywood, Prateik told IANS: "It's been one hell of a rollercoaster ride. There have been lots of ups and downs but so far so good."

"Every person has his or her own journey. Mine has been quite an eventful one but hey no regrets except for a few because of which I lost a few years of my life but otherwise no regrets," he added.

Prateik, who is the son of politician-actor Raj Babbar and late veteran star Smita Patil, is looking forward to his upcoming journey.

"It's part of my journey and me becoming the person I am. It has been a very eventful journey and I am looking forward to the rest of it," he said.

