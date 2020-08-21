Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala Trailer: Watch as Pramod Vikram Singh plays gangster Vikas Dubey in intriguing tale

A web series on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in a police encounter on July 10. is all set to be released soon. The series titled Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala is produced by Golden Bird Pictures. The trailer of the web series was released today featuring actor Pramod Vikram Singh, who looks strikingly similar to the slain gangster.

Interestingly, the trailer shows that another gangster Amar Dubey and Vikas Dubey were shot dead in cold blood and not in alleged encounters. The series is directed by Akash Singh Gaharwar.

Watch the trailer here.

Earlier, renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta had said that he will be directing a web series on the gangster's life. Hansal confirmed the news by retweeting a tweet by a journalist who shared details of the project, the filmmaker wrote, "Development begins soon. @ShaaileshRSingh thank you for this…"

The original tweet was by the journalist read, "An edgy political-thriller web-series to be made on the alleged encounter of UP's notorious gangster, #VikasDubey.. #Shahid and #Omerta fame @mehtahansal will direct the show that explores the nexus of politics, crime, and lawmakers... Produce by Shailesh Singh, it rolls next year!"

For the uninformed, Vikas was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village near Kanpur on July 3. The team of police had gone to arrest him in an attempt to murder case. Vikas was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, after being spotted at the famous Mahakal temple. On July 10, Dubey was killed by the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in a shoot-out. Police said that the vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned in the rain, after which he snatched a gun from an injured police officer and attempted to escape.