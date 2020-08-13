Pooja Bhatt has a reply for every person who disliked 'Sadak 2' trailer

The trailer of 'Sadak 2' featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Makarand Deshpande released on August 12, 2020, but was instantly rejected. 'Sadak 2' trailer has gone on to become the most disliked trailer on the internet.

Various people have rejected the trailer calling it a product of 'nepotism'. The topic began after the Bhatts (Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt) were called out by Kangana Ranaut soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She alleged them of running a movie mafia.

Both Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt had reverted back with cryptic messages back then. Even actor Pooja Bhatt, who was part of 'Sadak' and is now seen in a cameo in 'Sadak 2', received backlash for her surname. Pooja too had responded to the hate.

In fact she has once again gone ahead and responded to the dislikes received towards 'Sadak 2' trailer. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy’coot’. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot!"

Here's her tweet:

Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy’coot’. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 12, 2020

'Sadak 2' came under scrutiny even more after it was the first film rated on the 'nepometer', started by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's brother Mayuresh Krishna. The film was called 98 percent nepotistic.

The handle tweeted, "#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments."

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

'Sadak 2' brings the Bhatt family together for the first time. It marks Pooja Bhatt's comeback in films, with her sister Alia Bhatt playing the lead role. Pooja was part of 'Sadak'. Mahesh Bhatt also took up the directorial chair due to the film. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is son of late actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, is brother of renowned producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.