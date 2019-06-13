'Police acted negligently to protect Nana Patekar': Tanushree Dutta's lawyer on clean chit to actor in #MeToo case

A news report on Times Now suggested that Nana Patekar has received a clean chit in #MeToo case. Tanushree Dutta accused the actor of harassment back in 2008 and spoke about the same in an interview recently, which marked the beginning of #MeToo in India.

If the report is anything to go by, then Nana Patekar's case got closed due to no prima facie case against the actor. News agency ANI tweeted in detail, "Mumbai Police files a B Summary report in the case. A 'B summary' report is filed when police can not find evidence in support of the complaint and are unable to continue the investigation."

On learning about the same, Tanushree Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute said, "I have not received any official information from Oshiwara police station about classification of offence (Summary Report) from police on behalf of Tanushree Dutta, if police files any B or C classification of summery report, that can not be final. We can oppose before court and after hearing if court satisfies then again it can be directed police to reinvestigation or further investigations. Police acted negligently to protect Nana Patekar, many witnesses statement not yet recorded. One Shyni Shetty statement has been recorded partly. Police have not investigated properly so we are opposing summery reports and also going to file writ petition before Bombay High Court."

Tanushree accused Nana Patekar and team Horn Ok Pleasss of harassment by force. According to Tanushree's account, in 2008, she opted out of the movie after Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya pressurised her to do an intimate scene with the veteran actor. Co-incidentally that was not initially a part of her contract. When Tanushree walked out of the project, she was cornered and her car was attacked while she tried to leave the premises with her family. The actress had then filed a complaint with CINTAA, which went unnoticed, till a decade later. She even quit Bollywood after the incident. The actress started #MeTooIndia movement in a way with after her complaint against one of the iconic actors.