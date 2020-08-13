PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy's letter for joint CBI-NIA-ED probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the latest letter sent by former Union Cabin Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy. The letter requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari confirmed the news on Twitter. "On July 30 Dr @Swamy39 had written to PM @narendramodi for SIT of ED, CBI, NIA etc to investigate the multi dimension Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Today the PM acknowledged the letter," he wrote. Dr. Swamy confirmed the news by retweeting the tweet.

On July 30 Dr @Swamy39 had written to PM @narendramodi for SIT of ED, CBI, NIA etc to investigate the multi dimension Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Today the PM acknowledged the letter. pic.twitter.com/fvhXqBiAKm — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 12, 2020

Subramanian Swamy, in his tweet from July 30, had written, "In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, we can have an SIT (Special Investigation Team) consisting of CBI and these two national agencies."

In a second tweet after that, Swamy confirmed the news of an ED investigation being ordered. On Thursday morning, Swamy had shared a list of evidence on his social media account, on why he feels that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

This is the second letter sent by Swamy which PM Modi has acknowleged. In the first letter addressed to PM Modi, Swamy had stated learning from his sources that Sushant's death is being covered up as suicide. He also mentioned that big names in Bollywood with the help of dons in Dubai are asking Mumbai Police to cover up the death and call it voluntary suicide. "I have received your letter of July 15, 2020," read the letter passed across from PM Modi back then.