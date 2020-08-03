Pic: Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings from sister Kritika in low-key Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Kartik Aaryan had recently attempted to also bake a cake to celebrate Kritika's birthday which turned out to be a large biscuit.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2020 with her sister Kritika Tiwari today in their hometown Gwalior. Kartik shared a bunch of pictures from their celebrations. In one pic, Kartik can be seen touching Kritika's feet as a show of respect for his sister, while in the other pic Kritika can be seen applying a 'teeka' on her brother's forehead.

Kartik has, during the course of the lockdown, been constantly making headlines for his fun banter with sister Kritika. The latter makes occasional funny appearances in his Instagram videos and his show Koki Poochega.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor recently also attempted to bake a cake to celebrate Kritika's birthday which turned out to be a large biscuit. However, Kartik said that he was glad to be home for her birthday for the first time in seven years.

Recently, Kartik watched 'Dil Bechara' again and shared his favourite scene featuring Sushant that he simply cannot get over (frankly, neither can we).

In the film still, a teary-eyed Sushant is seen giving an okay gesture. The sign is special because the word 'seri' (Tamil word for okay) is the special word between Kizie and Manny. "This Scene#DilBechara #WatchingAgain," Kartik wrote on Instagram.

Seeing Kartik's post, fans became nostalgic and showered Sushant with love. "This scene makes me cry each time," a user commented. Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Sonal Chauhan commented with a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, 'Dil Bechara' is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars'.