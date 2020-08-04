Photos: Salman Khan and 'Khan'daan ring in Raksha Bandhan at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan rang in all the festivals held since March 22, 2020, at his Panvel farmhouse owing to coronavirus lockdown. He is not only but staying with his family and friends during the tough times. They are one big and happy family who is enjoying every small and beautiful moment together. On Monday, the 'Khan'daan also rang in Rakshabandhan and Salman took to his social media pages to share a glimpse of the same.

In the photos, Salman is seen posing with (from left to right) Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan and Aayush Sharma. In the first photo, they are hiding their faces by flaunting the rakhis tied on their wrist. While in the second one, they are showing the boxing pose and an intense look while posing for the camera.

Salman captioned his post stating, "Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Check out the photos below:

Earlier in a video, Salman had revealed that Nirvaan and haven't met their fathers for many days as they are away and safe in Mumbai while these two have been living in Panvel. He had said, "I haven’t seen my father for three weeks, Nirvaan hasn’t seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman's upcoming film is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Disha Patani as the female lead along with Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and other actors in pivotal roles.