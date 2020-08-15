Headlines

Photos: Amitabh Bachchan plants new Gulmohar sapling on mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary

The recent storm brought down the large Gulmohar tree which was planted by Amitabh Bachchan in 1976.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 09:54 AM IST

A few weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his Twitter page and shared a photo of a fallen tree in his home garden. The legendary actor had planted the sapling in 1976 at his first house Prateeksha in Mumbai. On Friday, Big B took to his Twitter page and shared a few photos in which, he is seen planting a new sapling on the birth anniversary of his mother Teji Bachchan. The Paa actor posted a few photos in which he is seen wearing a tracksuit, a mask and a beanie.

Big B captioned his post stating, "T 3626 - This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house 'Prateeksha' in 1976... the recent storm brought it down... yesterday Aug 12th on my Mother's birthday I replanted another fresh new 'Gulmohar' at the same spot, in her name..."

Check out the tweet below:

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote on his blog and it read as "they that are settled, do get uprooted through natures harsh conditions and rules...  but when was it not allowed to resettle the uprooted again... yes the night is dark and deep... but when did any stop you from lighting a diya...

That emblem that symbol of time place affection love and ceremony through the years from 1976 to 2020, did come down in natures storm... but today on the auspicious day of Ma’s birth did I resurrect it by planting another fresh new Gulmohar in her name, exactly where the 'emblematic symbol' had fallen...

And in her memory did I plant two more to look after and guard over here... the ‘Bakul’ and the ‘Bahava’ tree... they with the essence and beauty of their unique flower blooms... much like the essence and uniqueness of Ma..."

