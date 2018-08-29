Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Payal Rohatgi enrages Twitter as she shares her views on Kerala floods, Sunny Leone, Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene

Payal Rohatgi has invited some serious trouble by making distasteful remarks on Kerala floods

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2018, 09:23 PM IST

2008 Bigg Boss contestant, Payal Rohatgi, has provoked the ire of many by presenting her distasteful thoughts on topics like cow slaughter, Kerala floods, secularism, nepotism and casting couch.

In a Twitter thread, Payal criticized the people of Kerala for apparently inviting god's fury by not banning cow slaughter in their state and consequently hurting the sentiments of Hindus. 

Payal, who calls herself a 'proud Hindu', wrote, “Cow slaughter is NOT banned in Kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one but u can’t hurt religious faith like this.”

The tweet garnered a lot of flak and rightly so. While a user questioned how would god deal with India being the largest exporter of beef; a few others made fun of her 'flop' acting career. The actress got trolled left, right and centre for allegedly making a desperate attempt at seeking attention. 

Things turned uglier when while replying back to a troll, Payal took a jibe at Sunny Leone's Bollywood career and Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene from 'Veere Di Wedding'. On further scrolling down, we came across some really disturbing, provocative and baffling opinions. Turns out Payal has some serious agenda with Hindu liberals and seculars. 

And, we would like to explicitly put it out there before you tread into this toxic territory that DNA in no way endorses her thoughts. 

Over to Payal - 

Kerala Floods

Nepotism

When Payal called 'Hichki' a bad film

When she took a dig at Sonam Kapoor

Casting Couch, Sunny Leone and Swara's masturbation scene

Secularism

Swara Bhasker replied to her saying, “Hi Payal! I hope you are well too... Stay happy sister!” There's is seriously nothing else that we can think of right now that we would like to say to Payal. So would just repeat what Swara said, get well soon! 

