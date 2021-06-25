Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad Police for abusing, threatening her society chairperson

Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by Satellite Police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for threatening her society’s chairperson in a now deleted social media post. The complaint has been filed by Dr Parag Shah, resident of the society. Payal had allegedly also hurled abuses at the chairperson in WhatsApp groups.

The complainant alleged that Payal Rohatgi threatened to break the leg of anyone who argued with her and got into a verbal fight over a common plot used as a playing area. Payal had threatened the society members of filing false cases against them. She also repeatedly quarrelled with her society members and threatened to kill the chairperson.

After her arrest by the police, her medical tests including that of COVID-19 have already begun.

On Thursday, Payal took to her Instagram, and said she’s being trapped by certain people, “I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay #payalrohatgi.”

Payal has been embroiled in several controversies over the years. In 2019, she was arrested by the Bundi Police in Rajasthan for her remarks against the former Prime Minster, Jawaharlal Nehru. The actor’s Twitter was suspended twice last year owing to abusive content. She has slammed several Bollywood stars over nepotism after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Payal Rohatgi is known for her roles in fils such as '36 China Town’, ‘Dhol’, 'Ugly Aur Pagli', and 'Dil Kabaddi'. She has also been a part of reality TV shows like ‘Bigg Boss 2’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’. Rohatgi has been in a relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh since 2011.