Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend Patna Shuklla success bash, inside photos go viral

In the pictures and videos shared on social media, the film's star cast, which includes Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Raju Kher, Amit Gaur, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and others, were all seen smiling brightly for the camera.

Raveena Tandon, currently basking in the success of her recent release, "Patna Shuklla," shared pictures from a success party hosted in Mumbai. The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the success bash.

In the pictures and videos shared on social media, the film's star cast, which includes Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Raju Kher, Amit Gaur, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and others, were all seen smiling brightly for the camera.

"Celebrations! #allaboutlastnight Thank you all for the love that was showered to #patnashukla @disneyplushotstar streaming," read the caption alongside the post. The first picture of the post shows a yummy cake celebrating the success of the film 'Patna Shuklla,' with Raveena Tandon's poster on it, and a message saying, "Congratulations Team..!!"

The second image has the whole team cheering and clapping as Raveena cuts the cake and shares it with Arbaaz and the rest of the cast. Fans too chimed in the comment section to send wishes to the team.

One user wrote, "heart touching congratulations n houner n salute to all beautiful actors ji n team ji of the Patna shukla ... pride of nari shakti n pride of megha rising new bharat." Another user commented, "Well deserved ma'am waiting for more ! Can't wait to join your successful journey @officialraveenatandon keep inspiring." "Congratulations to the entire team," penned a third user.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually. The film also features late actor Satish Kaushik. The makers recently held a special screening of 'Patna Shuklla' for the film fraternity in Mumbai where Arbaaz's brother Salman also marked his presence. 'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti.

(With inputs from ANI)