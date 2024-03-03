Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

Paresh Pahuja talks about the comparisons between Operation Valentine and Fighter and reveals if it will impact the film's box office collection.

Paresh Pahuja, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently seen in Operation Valentine. Upon the release of the film, cine-goers compared it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Paresh Pahuja, who essays the role of Squadron Leader Paresh Pahuja in Operation Valentine, talked about the comparison of the film with Fighter and shared his thoughts about the impact of the comparison on the film’s box office collection.

When asked about his thoughts on Operation Valentine’s comparison with Fighter, Paresh replied, "Mujhe toh bahut maza aaraha hai because I genuinely believe that you can make multiple films around one real incident, like there are so many films made on India's partition, There are 6000-7000 films made on World War II. But still, everyone ends up making a different kind of film. So despite being based on a similar incident, the characters, the emotional arcs, i think even if you try to make two similar films, it won't happen because each narrative is different."

He added, "So I think, this comparison is only till the point someone doesn't watch Operation Valentine. But the first 5 minutes into the film, you won't compare it to anything and even if you do compare it, I think it's a healthy thing to have these kinds of discussions so that we look for what can be improved. After all, we do not make isolation films we make film, have four people applauding it and that's it. We want to know the audience's perspective."

He further said that he feels that despite the comparison, the film will turn out to be a hit and said, “I don't know yet. Initially, I thought that I was an artist and that box office collections didn't affect me but then I realised that the collections are the numbers that show that people are actually going to watch your films and liking it. So of course those numbers are very important for us. I really feel it can really become a hit, I don't think it will compete with anything."

He added that whatever will happen, it will be for the good of the industry and said, "Even if it is compared to Fighter, it will stand on its own. It's not like we didn't give it a thought. We knew it from the beginning or even before that because both of our films were going on the floors at the same time. Now you call it luck or whatever, Operation Valentine was supposed to be released before Fighter. So now it is what it is. Whatever happens, it will be good for the industry only."

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, and produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni, Operation Valentine is based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack. Apart from Paresh, The film also stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, After Operation Valentine, Paresh Pahuja will be next seen in Bandish Bandits 2. Sharing a picture from the show’s wrap, the actor wrote on Instagram, “And it's a wrap! A project I wish kept on

going. It's been one of the most fulfilling experiences by far! A set full of warm hugs, laughter, witty banter, and loads of music! Can't thank you enough @anandntiwari mere bhai for giving me this one.”