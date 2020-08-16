Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Paragon of excellence, icon of sport': Ranveer Singh shares heartfelt anecdote on Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor cherishes memory

Ranveer Singh posted unseen photos with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 11:56 AM IST

Fans around the world are still coming to terms after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket subtly via his social media pages. Among millions of fans, there are many celebs too who are true blue fans of MSD. Ranveer Singh is among them who has dropping comments on Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's posts about former Indian skipper. Now, he took to his Instagram page and shared unseen photos posing with Dhoni and with beautiful anecdotes about his first meet and how the love and respect for the legendary cricketer increased at every step.

Ranveer's post read as "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger.

After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!

Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be.

MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever.

Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. #MSD the #GOAT".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Kapoor also shared a photo posing with MSD and wrote, "There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star-struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the Memories @mahi7781 #goat".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played international cricket for about 16 years.

