'Only pragmatic to push wedding to coming year': Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to now get married in 2021

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed their wedding due to coronavirus lockdown.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to enter marital bliss early this year. Their wedding preparations were taking place in full swing and in three cities - Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the couple postponed their wedding much to the dismay of the fans. They are also spending time virtually amid the lockdown. Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, Richa and Ali during an interaction with a tabloid told the wedding will take place in 2021.

Richa stated, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." While Ali shared, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year. We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

Earlier during an interaction with a magazine, Richa spoke at length about how she realised she has fallen for Ali. She said, "We were at my house watching Chaplin - the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, 'This is really sweet, I love you.' to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me."

While Ali shared, "She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness - and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall. Her most embarrassing clumsy moment was in Venice. It was at a fine dining event and Judi Dench was sitting at the next table. Suddenly a bean went flying over - of course, it was from Richa’s plate. She calls it her Pretty Woman moment!"