'Only pragmatic to push wedding to coming year': Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to now get married in 2021

Headlines

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Only pragmatic to push wedding to coming year': Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to now get married in 2021

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed their wedding due to coronavirus lockdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 07:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to enter marital bliss early this year. Their wedding preparations were taking place in full swing and in three cities - Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the couple postponed their wedding much to the dismay of the fans. They are also spending time virtually amid the lockdown. Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, Richa and Ali during an interaction with a tabloid told the wedding will take place in 2021.

Richa stated, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." While Ali shared, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year. We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

Earlier during an interaction with a magazine, Richa spoke at length about how she realised she has fallen for Ali. She said, "We were at my house watching Chaplin - the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, 'This is really sweet, I love you.' to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me."

While Ali shared, "She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness - and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall. Her most embarrassing clumsy moment was in Venice. It was at a fine dining event and Judi Dench was sitting at the next table. Suddenly a bean went flying over - of course, it was from Richa’s plate. She calls it her Pretty Woman moment!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Surya and Chandra Grahan 2023: What you need to know about Sutak Kaal

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE