Twitter
Headlines

Woman lived with corpse in 'horror house' for 5 years, police shocked to see condition of house

IRTC ties up with Swiggy Foods for meals on trains

PM Modi takes a dig at INDIA bloc, accuses alliance of working for 'parivar' not...

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Poacher review: Richie Mehta does the unthinkable, surpasses Delhi Crime in raw, emotional thriller on ivory trade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IRTC ties up with Swiggy Foods for meals on trains

Onir is 'thrilled, proud' as his film Pinecone is set to be screened at 38th BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Amid farmers' protest, Haryana CM Khattar makes big announcement, announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers loans

Foods rich in Vitamin B12 that boost metabolism

IPL 2024: Teams to play opening fixture most times in tournament's history

Signs and symptoms of pH imbalance in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Meet man who made Salman Khan a superstar, gave business worth Rs 1500 crore to Bollywood, he is son of..

Poacher review: Richie Mehta does the unthinkable, surpasses Delhi Crime in raw, emotional thriller on ivory trade

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Onir is 'thrilled, proud' as his film Pinecone is set to be screened at 38th BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Filmmaker Onir expresses excitement as his film Pinecone gets selected to be screened at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director Onir's highly anticipated film, Pinecone, is set to be screened as the official selection at the esteemed 38th edition of the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. Known as one of the world's most significant and long-standing queer film events in the LGBTQIA+ community at large, the festival recently unveiled its program, which includes a diverse array of global perspectives, including Onir's groundbreaking film, Pinecone. The filmmaker expressed his happiness on the same.

Pinecone offers a semi-autobiographical narrative that explores how the pursuit of love evolves, against the backdrop of key milestones in the country's gay rights movement. The film has already won the Rainbow Stories award at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Honorable Mention - Best Feature at the International South Asian Film Festival Canada.

Commenting on the selection and screening, Director Onir stated, "I am thrilled and honored to have Pinecone selected for the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. This film is a labor of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. Pinecone is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQ+ narratives in cinema. I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to be in London for the screening"

Pinecone is made on a meager budget and has been hailed as a groundbreaking piece of cinema, challenging conventional norms and proving that the heart and vision behind a film are what truly matter, regardless of budget constraints. The screening of Pinecone at the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival marks another milestone in the film's journey, solidifying its place as a poignant and essential addition to the queer cinematic landscape. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout, who earns millions reselling sneakers at age 24, backed by Indian billionaires

Meet Indian who was world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, used to trade in...

Man changes gender for marriage, faces heartbreak as boyfriend ends relationship

Greta Gerwig reacts to not receiving Best Director nomination for Barbie at Oscars: 'I wanted it...'

Eminent jurist and veteran senior SC advocate Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE