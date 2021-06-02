On Raj Kapoor's death anniversary, here's unseen photo of legend with his granddaughters Karisma, Kareena, Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the vintage photo on her Instagram story.

It's been 33 years since Raj Kapoor passed away. The legendary actor-filmmaker breathed his last on June 2, 1988, after several complications due to asthma. On his death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen photo on her Instagram story. The ace jewellery designer posted a vintage photo where she is seen posing with Raj Kapoor and her cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The photo has toddlers Kareena and Riddhima sitting on Raj Kapoor's laps while young Karisma is leaning on his shoulder. Sahni posted the photo with a folding hands emoji. Moreover, even Karisma reposted the photo on her Instagram story.

Earlier, during an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Karisma had recalled her memories with her grandfather Raj Kapoor. She had said, "Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set and his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor and contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses, you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me."

For the uninitiated, Raj Kapoor was touted as 'The Greatest Show Man of Indian Cinema'. He was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1987, just a year before he passed away in 1988.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra back in 1946 and they have five children - Randhir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor, late Rajiv Kapoor, late Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.