'Spread your wings and soar high': On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, makers of 'Tejas' unveil her new still

After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has two films lined up for release - Dhaakad and Tejas. In the latter film, the actor plays the role of Indian Air Force Pilot. Kangana has been extensively shooting for the film in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. Now, on the occasion of Kangana's birthday, the makers of Tejas revealed a new still from the film much to the excitement of the fans. In the photo, the actor is seen in IAF uniform.

Kangana is all smiling while shooting for the sequence and completed her look with hair tied in a neat bun with a side partition. RSVP movies shared the still on their Twitter page and wrote, "Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Wish you a very happy birthday @KanganaTeam! @sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @nonabains #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut."

Check out the post below:

Before heading to Rajasthan for the third schedule of Tejas, Kangana has shared a candid photo with director Sarvesh Mewara and wrote, "Today team Tejas completed Delhi schedule, our commander in Chief @sarveshmewara1 is a first-time director but it seems he has been making movies all his life and good ones. Tomorrow off to my most favourite place Rajasthan for the next schedule. @nonabains @RSVPMovies."

In the film, Kangana's character is named Tejas Gill and while talking about it, the actor went on to write on her Twitter page, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand."

Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.