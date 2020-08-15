On Independence Day, Karan Johar shares first post in 2 months, changes Instagram DP to 'Gunjan Saxena' poster

Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and wished everyone on Independence Day 2020.

After writing a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his death, Karan Johar took a break from social media. He has become a target of hatred by the netizens and many have been calling him out too. Many of them unfollowed the filmmaker and also took an oath to ban his upcoming movies latest being Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. However, on the occasion of Independence Day, KJo broke his social media silence.

The filmmaker posted a photo of the National Flag to wish everyone on I-Day with a caption writing about our great nation. Karan wrote, "To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND". Moreover, Karan also changed the display photo of his Instagram page to the poster of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Check out the photo below:

A few days back, Karan had posted a few laughing emojis on Ranveer Singh Instagram live session.

Meanwhile, talking about the trolls, Karan is pursuing legal action against online trolls. A source told, "Karan is actively pursuing legal action. A team of lawyers, as well as online tech experts, have come together to see this through. The tech people in the team are tracking the social media handles that are trying to intimidate him through violence. They want to unearth these accounts, fake and real and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities. The comments got out of hand when people started to threaten physical harm and abuse to his children and gave rape threats against his mother."