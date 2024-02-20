Twitter
Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Akshay, Salman, but this star gave Bollywood's first Rs 1000-crore hit, has 6 blockbusters

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan delivered two Rs 500 crore films, and he's the only Indian actor who has given a Rs 2000-crore grosser.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

In 2023, the terms Rs 1000 crore, and Rs 500 crore became a topic of discussion among trade analysts and moviegoers. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan delivered two Rs 1000 crore films (Jawan and Pathaan), Sunny Deol gave a Rs 600-crore grosser with Gadar 2, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal also grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide with Animal. However, there is one actor who has a record of giving Rs 2000-crore grosser. This Bollywood actor was probably the first one to hit the Rs 500-crore mark in Bollywood. 

The only Indian actor who has given the first 1000-crore hit, and the only actor with a Rs 2000-crore hit in Bollywood is...

Bollywood's Mr Pecfectionist, Aamir Khan, is the only Indian actor who has touched the Rs 2000-crore mark. Aamir's 2016 sports drama, Dangal, was a bonafide blockbuster, and it has created a record that remains untouched from the past eight years. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is a biographical sports drama film based on Mahavir Phogat (played by Khan) and his daughters Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (Sanya Malhotra). 

How Dangal earned Rs 2000 crore? 

Released on December 23, 2016, Dangal earned critical acclaim and met with a favourable response from the audience as well. As Sacnilk reported, Dangal grossed Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Dangal's net collection from India is Rs 387.38 crore. A major chunk of the worldwide collection was contributed from overseas. The industry tracker, reported Rs 1535.3 crore overseas collection. Dangal was a big blockbuster in China, and the Chinese version of the film itself earned Rs 1305.29 crore ($ 203 million). Before Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan has delivered Rs 500 crore hits twice in his career

How did Aamir Khan earn Rs 500 crore grosser twice? 

After Dangal, Aamir Khan was seen making an extended appearance in his production, Secret Superstar. The musical drama was a hit in India but was a blockbuster overseas. As Sacnilk reported Secret Superstar grossed Rs 81.28 crore from India and Rs 831.47 crore from overseas. Overall, Secret Superstar grossed Rs 912.75 crores worldwide. Making the first actor in Bollywood to have two Rs 500 crore grosser, years before Shah Rukh Khan. On the work front, Aamir Khan has given six blockbusters in his career, including three all-time blockbusters- Dangal, PK (2014), and 3 Idiots (2009). Aamir has taken a break from acting after the debacle of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, Aamir Khan will make his comeback on the big screen in December 2024.

