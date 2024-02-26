Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC to pronounce judgment on plea against prayers at basement today

Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA may increase by...

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Meet man, had Rs 48 crore salary package, led Rs 695000 crore firm, resigned to join…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Paris truce talks come to 'understanding' on potential Hamas hostage deal; negotiations continue, says US

9 richest Indian singers and their net worth

Teams with most wins in Men's T20Is

Batters with most runs for MI in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 07:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa has completed 30 years. The superstar's performance in the film was much appreciated by the critics. However, do you know that he was not the first choice of filmmaker Kundan Shah? 

According to reports, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was first offered to Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the second lead in the film. However, Aamir walked out of the film for unknown reasons. Not only Aamir, but Kundan Shah also roped in Juhi Chawla who also walked out of the film but did make a cameo in the film. 

Celebrating the 30 glorious years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film, especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

Suchitra Krishnamoorti, who played the lead in the film also penned a heartfelt note which read, "It’s been 30 years – on the 25th of February this year. Wow. Glad my hero is still a rocking hero and not relegated to playing mother and grandmother roles as many of his female peers are. As for me… what can I say? I had decided to give up films even before the film was released. No regrets. Was always & remain happily clueless. I became aware of the fact that I was part of such an iconic film much much later… in fact only in the last few years. Today somebody sent me a link that my film is part of iIMDb’s most iconic romantic films of all time in their 2024 list on Valentine’s Day. What can I say… except that I am grateful…God is kind…”

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a 1994 Hindi-language coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. It also featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy (and Naseeruddin Shah along with others in key roles. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

After SC verdict on Chandigarh Mayor polls, elections for Senior Dy Mayor, Dy Mayor on Feb 27

Meet IAS officer who studied law, did MA in music, cracked UPSC exam without coaching in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE