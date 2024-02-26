Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa has completed 30 years. The superstar's performance in the film was much appreciated by the critics. However, do you know that he was not the first choice of filmmaker Kundan Shah?

According to reports, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was first offered to Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the second lead in the film. However, Aamir walked out of the film for unknown reasons. Not only Aamir, but Kundan Shah also roped in Juhi Chawla who also walked out of the film but did make a cameo in the film.

Celebrating the 30 glorious years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film, especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

Suchitra Krishnamoorti, who played the lead in the film also penned a heartfelt note which read, "It’s been 30 years – on the 25th of February this year. Wow. Glad my hero is still a rocking hero and not relegated to playing mother and grandmother roles as many of his female peers are. As for me… what can I say? I had decided to give up films even before the film was released. No regrets. Was always & remain happily clueless. I became aware of the fact that I was part of such an iconic film much much later… in fact only in the last few years. Today somebody sent me a link that my film is part of iIMDb’s most iconic romantic films of all time in their 2024 list on Valentine’s Day. What can I say… except that I am grateful…God is kind…”

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a 1994 Hindi-language coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. It also featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy (and Naseeruddin Shah along with others in key roles.